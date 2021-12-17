December 17, 2021
IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: DC bar restores status of convicted ex-FBI lawyer who deceived the FISA court during Russia probe. “Typically, a case like Kevin Clinesmith’s would end in disbarment, but not this time.”
