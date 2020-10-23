THE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE REMAINS THE SAME:

● Shot: Biden warns of ‘winter of severe illness and death’ for the unvaccinated.

“It’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s going to increase,” the president said about the omicron variant while meeting with his coronavirus response team. “For unvaccinated we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death if you’re unvaccinated for themselves, their families, and the hospitals they will soon overwhelm.”

President Biden said Thursday that Americans unvaccinated against the coronavirus are facing a winter of “severe illness and death.”

—Fox News, yesterday.

● Chaser: “We’re about to go into a dark winter:” Biden says Trump has no plan for coronavirus.

At the final presidential debate, Democratic nominee Joe Biden warned Americans that it’s going to be a “dark winter” and said President Trump has “no clear plan” to deal with the continuing coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 has killed more than 220,000 Americans and sickened more than 7 million as some scientists have warned the current wave could be the “biggest wave” of infections.

Debate moderator Kristen Welker of NBC asked Biden about the COVID-19 vaccine, saying “Just 40% of Americans say they would definitely agree to take a vaccine, if it was approved by the government. What steps would you take to give Americans confidence in a vaccine if it were approved?”

Biden answered: “Make sure it’s totally transparent. Have the science and we will see it, know it, look at it. Go through the processes.”

“And by the way, this is the same fellow who told you this was going to end by Easter last time,” Biden said about Mr. Trump. “This is the same fellow who said, ‘Don’t worry, we’re going to end it this by the summer.’ We’re about to go into a dark winter.”

“A dark winter, and he has no clear plan and there’s no prospect that there’s going to be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year,” Biden continued.

When asked to react, Mr. Trump said, “I don’t think we’re going to have a dark winter at all.”

“We are opening up our country,” Mr. Trump said. “We have learned and studied and understand the disease, which we didn’t at the beginning,” he continued. “When I closed and banned China from coming in – heavily infected – and ultimately Europe, but China was in January, months later, [Biden] was saying I was xenophobic. Now he says, ‘Oh I should have moved quicker.'”