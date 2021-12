DON’T GET COCKY: Generic Congressional Ballot: Republicans Lead 48%-39% on Congressional Ballot. Historically, when this is polling at just even the GOP will win. By historical standards, this predicts a blowout. But the election is almost a year away, and unlike historically, once again virtually every significant institution in America will be shamelessly working on behalf of the Democrats.

If you care, you should be donating and volunteering.