December 16, 2021

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? The Washington Post is looking for an enterprising reporter to cover the political right in the United States.

This reporter will be expected to break news and produce distinctive stories that explore the forces and personalities driving the Republican Party at every level of government and culture. This includes writing with clarity about the pro-Trump movement and its supporters, as well as the broader constellation of elected officials, activists, donors and media figures who embrace and echo its brand of politics.

The ideal candidate is someone with a track record of producing revelatory stories. This reporter will play a leading role in our coverage of the 2022 and 2024 elections, collaborating with colleagues across the Politics team as well as visual journalism teams such as Graphics, Photo and Video. This reporter will be expected to travel frequently and often on short notice.

This position is based in our Washington newsroom. Once we resume normal operations, it will not be eligible for remote work.

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.