December 15, 2021

BIDEN VOTERS POSTING THEIR L’S ONLINE: New York Times columnist implores Biden not to run for reelection: ‘Alarmingly incoherent.’

Times columnist Bret Stephens on Tuesday implored President Biden to not seek reelection in 2024 and announce his intentions as soon as possible so potential Democratic contenders could begin making preparations to replace him.

In a piece headlined, “Biden Should Not Run Again — and He Should Say He Won’t,” Stephens, a conservative* and strong critic of Donald Trump, argued that Biden’s age, as well as his seemingly “uneven” cognitive state, needed to be candidly discussed because it wasn’t healthy for him, his office, the Democratic Party, or the country to remain in limbo about what to do if he decides not to run.

Stephens also argued it would be “liberating” for Biden’s presidency if he announced he wouldn’t run, and that it would energize a currently “listless” Democratic Party.