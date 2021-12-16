December 16, 2021

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Crime fear grips US, 68% say it’s getting worse. “Nearly 9 in 10 voters are worried about the crime surge across the nation, and almost 70% fear that there is no end in sight. In the latest problem facing Democrats and President Joe Biden, 89% of likely voters told Rasmussen Reports that they are concerned about the crime wave. That is 10 points higher than in July.”

You can’t expect effective crime control from a party that believes that every cop is a criminal, and all the sinners saints. To be honest, I think they’re in need of some restraint.