December 15, 2021

PROOF THE DEMOCRATS HAVE NO BENCH IS THAT THEY’RE FLOATING THIS IDEA: Hillary 2024? Given the competition, she may be the Dems’ best hope. “The Democratic bench is about as deep as the New York Jets’ these days. Vice President Kamala Harris? She’s at 28 percent approval, per USA Today. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo? No longer governor and thoroughly disgraced. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)? He had to spend major time and resources just to avoid being ousted in deep-blue California during a recall election earlier this year. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg? Not even 40 percent, and he has a supply chain crisis on his resume. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)? Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)? Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)?”

Nothing says “party of youth” like a retread Hillary campaign.