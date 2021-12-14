December 14, 2021

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: ‘The situation is dire’; Salvation Army facing toy, donation shortage ahead of holidays.

Noncooperation is the response we’re seeing to a lot of wokeness. The leftists used to dream of inspiring a general strike. And now maybe they are.

UPDATE: From the comments: “We’re seeing Irish Democracy break out against the Woke would be rulers.” Like America has never seen it, except maybe during Prohibition which lasted a little more than a decade before being reversed.

Plus, also from the comments, a suggested Salvation Army donation in lieu of cash: