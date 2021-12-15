«
December 15, 2021

STACY MCCAIN: But They Told Me This ‘Elite Pedophile’ Stuff Was a Conspiracy Theory. “Between this creep and the notorious wanker Jeffrey Toobin, you’ve got to wonder, does CNN ever hire anyone who’s not a pervert? “

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am
