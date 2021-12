PEGGY NOONAN FURTHER SHOWS US SHE’S LOST HER MIND: Peggy Noonan Tells Kamala To “Get Serious”.

Commie LaWhorish is serious as a heart attack. Also thicker than ten bricks put together. I mean, her resume is available for perusal. What in it does Ms. Noonan think betokens the ability to perform better than Ms. Whorish has? The only person ever to give Commie-la good marks was Willie Brown. And it wasn’t for seriousness.