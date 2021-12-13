December 13, 2021

SAY ANYTHING: MSNBC and The Atlantic Claim ‘30 Million People’ Ready to Take Up Arms for Trump. “The survey claiming that as many as 30 million Americans are ready to undertake a violent coup for Donald Trump is the work of the University of Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST). The director of CPOST is one Robert Pape, who several years ago won renown for a study purporting to demonstrate that the vast majority of suicide bombers were not motivated by Islamic texts such as the notorious Qur’an passage promising paradise to those who “kill and are killed” for Allah (9:111).”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): If they believed this, they’d be acting very differently.