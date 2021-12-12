December 12, 2021

ABOUT THAT SCHOOL BOARD LETTER DISASTER: Boy, the National School Boards Association (NASB) “messed up big time,” according to Capital Research Center’s Michael Watson. Just how big?

The explosion of protests prompted by that letter “exacerbated existing internal disputes over [NASB’s] internal governance, some of which we discussed with the Ohio School Boards Association on the InfluenceWatch Podcast. At the same time, it drew unprecedented scrutiny from opponents of totalitarian COVID restrictions on low-risk children, opponents of left-progressive gender ideology, and opponents of ideologically charged teaching inspired by critical race theory.”

According to Watson’s latest count, 18 state school board associations have left NASB, taking with them millions of dollars in dues revenue. Another nine have unofficially cut ties with NASB. The big question now, Watson points out, is how can the Right encourage what happened to NASB to be repeated by other groups and institutions co-opted by the Left?