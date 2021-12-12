December 12, 2021

THE DEMAND FOR RACISM IN AMERICA EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY, DRAWING IN LOW-QUALITY SUBSTITUTES: Howie Carr: About that UMass probe. . .

The investigation continues.

That’s the official word from the University of Massachusetts about their very thorough investigation of some racist emails, a probe that was announced with such fanfare and righteous indignation earlier this fall but now appears to be sputtering out, with no suspects.

No suspects? How can that possibly be?

Most people had forgotten about the racist emails at ZooMass until the Jussie Smollett trial fizzled out the way you always knew it would — the “crimes” exposed as an utter fraud and hoax.

But Jussie’s scam reminded everyone of the recent UMass emails and the endless publicity they initially got. I started mentioning the “probe” daily on my radio show.

Apparently I wasn’t the only one inquiring about the investigation. On Friday, just as I was getting ready to file a FOIA request for information, I saw that ZooMass had decided to get ahead of the curve with “An Update into the Investigation of Racist Emails.”

“To date no perpetrator has been identified,” the statement read. “It is not uncommon for the results of a cyber inquiry to be inconclusive and it is possible that, despite their exhaustive investigation, they ultimately may be unable to identify the source of the racist emails.”

How anticlimactic is that? The next thing you know, they’ll be telling us there was nothing to that Russian collusion deal with Donald Trump.

The UMass update was signed by Christopher Misra, the $248,100-a-year vice chancellor for information services and chief information officer, and Nefertiti Walker, the $252,483-a-year vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion.