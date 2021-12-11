December 11, 2021

THE 21st CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: World’s largest pot brownie weighs in at 850 pounds for National Brownie Day.

A Massachusetts cannabis company is claiming it set a world record Tuesday when it baked a marijuana-infused brownie that weighed 850 pounds.

The company, MariMed, said the brownie contained 20,000 mg of THC, which would make it several thousand times stronger than the normal dosage sold in recreational cannabis shops.

The baking project honored National Brownie Day, which falls on Wednesday, and was part of a promotion for MariMed’s new brand of cannabis brownies, Bubby’s Baked.

At 3 feet wide across its square base and 15 inches tall, the brownie was said by MariMed to be the largest pot brownie ever created.