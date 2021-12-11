December 11, 2021

WELL, THE NYT: One of Italy’s top journalists has harsh words for NY Times ‘ideological’ coverage of a stabbing spree.

The newspaper’s interest, and the investigative vigor put into the field, would have been different if the parties had been reversed. That is, if the victim had been African-American and the murderer a white man; all the more so if that white man had been a member of some organization that preaches and practices violence, for example a right-wing militia. The tragedy would have made the front page, a team of reporters would have been mobilized to investigate the murderer’s background, history, and motivations… The New York Times has chosen a reticence that borders on self-censorship, consistent with the editorial line of recent years. The canons of American journalism have been twisted, particularly during the Donald Trump years when it became a boast in progressive media newsrooms to practice “resistance journalism.” The search for balance or impartiality was considered a weakness: the end justifies the means… The pain for the absurd death of Giri would not be compensated by a different focus of the press, but this event offers a disturbing look at the “new journalism”, militant and conditioned by its ideological agenda. Even crime reporting bends to this tribal logic.

Plus: “Rod Dreher notes that the Times devoted more attention to a black bird-watcher who was confronted by a woman in the park than it did to the stabbing spree.”

The NYT and the rest of the establishment-left press knows what it wants people to be angry about, and what it doesn’t want people to be angry about. It wants people to be furious about crimes committed by white people against black people. It doesn’t even want people to think about crimes committed by black people against white people. This isn’t because of “racial justice” or fears of lynch mobs — it’s because they want to exploit a racist ideology and don’t want to let anything undermine it. It is cynical, destructive, and reprehensible. It’s also business as usual for most of America’s “news” media.