December 10, 2021
STOPPED CLOCK: AOC’s latest rant about law enforcement actually makes a good point.
“This is an issue that so many people in this country cannot believe is real,” Ocasio-Cortez said . “Civil forfeiture means that the government, law enforcement, etc., is allowed to take away your property — often your car or even your home — without an arrest, without criminal charges, and without ever going to court. And then the police can sell your property and use the proceeds as revenue.”
Ocasio-Cortez has identified a very real problem. Over the last 20 years, the government has confiscated roughly $68.8 billion in property through this unfair process, according to the Institute for Justice. And, as the below graph shows, in 2019, the federal government alone — not even counting state and local law enforcement — stole more property annually than burglars did!
To be fair though, AOC isn’t entirely opposed to asset forfeiture for the right cause: AOC, who makes $175K a year, says taxpayers should have to pay off her $17K in student loan debt.