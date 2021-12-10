December 10, 2021

STOPPED CLOCK: AOC’s latest rant about law enforcement actually makes a good point.

“This is an issue that so many people in this country cannot believe is real,” Ocasio-Cortez said . “Civil forfeiture means that the government, law enforcement, etc., is allowed to take away your property — often your car or even your home — without an arrest, without criminal charges, and without ever going to court. And then the police can sell your property and use the proceeds as revenue.”