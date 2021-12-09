December 9, 2021

HMM: Just Who Is Bankrolling The Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation?

A few weeks ago there was Texas gubernatorial poll showing Beto O’Rourke running neck and neck with Greg Abbott. I took a deeper look to see how skewed the crosstabs were, but they don’t appear to have an actual numerical breakdown of Republican vs. Democratic voters. (The MSM loves oversampling Democrats for polls.)

But then I got interested in just who was behind the Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation.

The news isn’t encouraging.