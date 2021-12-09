«
December 9, 2021

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: China Evergrande Defaults on Its Debt, a Ratings Firm Says. “The next steps were not immediately clear. Evergrande has already said it would “actively engage” with its foreign creditors to come up with a plan for restructuring — an often long and drawn-out process that can involve stripping a company down and selling off its parts to pay everyone off. But any move would require the blessing of the Chinese government, which worries that a sudden unwinding of the company could hit the country’s financial system or potentially the many homeowners in China who have already paid for apartments that are yet to be built.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:41 am
