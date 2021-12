I WISH HER TO GO TO A MORE CONGENIAL COUNTRY. SHE’S FAILED FIFO: Rashida Tlaib Wants Taxpayers to Pay Off Student Loan Debts, Including Hers.

(FIFO — Fit In or er… F Off. An immigrant who fails at this should choose a more congenial shore. So should a native. Yes, I’m saying America, love it or leave it. Why is that a bad thing? We have planes, trains and automobiles. Hate America? Go, leave, vamoose.)