December 9, 2021
WHY IS ANYONE ALLOWING THIS SOCIOPATH MEDIA SPACE? Hillary Cries as She Shares Her Would-Be Presidential Victory Speech.
Yes, I get that she’s very funny, but seriously. The nausea she induces is stronger than the laughter.
