December 9, 2021

WHY IS ANYONE ALLOWING THIS SOCIOPATH MEDIA SPACE?  Hillary Cries as She Shares Her Would-Be Presidential Victory Speech.

Yes, I get that she’s very funny, but seriously. The nausea she induces is stronger than the laughter.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:25 am
