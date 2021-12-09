December 9, 2021
BIDEN ORDERS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO BE CARBON NEUTRAL BY 2050:
The directive calls for the federal government to establish a carbon-free electricity sector by 2030 and to purchase only zero-emission vehicles by 2035. The government must also cut carbon emissions from federal buildings in half by 2032 and get to zero by 2045.
President Klain throws a symbolic bone to the Green Nude Eel crowd. Not surprisingly, though, he has desire to cut governmental carbon emissions by actually shrinking the government.