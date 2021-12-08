December 8, 2021

SENATE VOTES TO REVERSE BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE FOR PRIVATE COMPANIES: “The effort to block the mandate is likely to end at the Senate chamber doors, however. The measure heads to the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a vaccine mandate proponent, plans to ignore it. Pelosi has tagged the GOP as ‘anti-vaxxers,’ who do not believe in the science behind the shot. While it won’t become law, the Senate vote sent a strong message that the mandate is unpopular with many people and in particular businesses.”