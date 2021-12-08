December 8, 2021

2019’s SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” CONTINUES TO PAY WANT YOUR DIVIDENDS: AOC Says Taxpayers Should Have to Pay Her $17K Student Loan—Even Though She Makes $174K a Year.

To be fair, in terms of wanting ever more amounts of taxpayer money, she’s got that aspect of socialism down cold.

Flashback: “In a famous Soviet joke, then-leader Leonid Brezhnev shows his mother his luxury apartment, his limousine, his fancy country house and his helicopter only to have her object: ‘But what if the communists come back?’”