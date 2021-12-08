December 8, 2021

SHOCKER: Politico: Don’t look now, but Dems “souring” on vaccine mandates. “Gee, I wonder why Democrats might want some daylight between Joe Biden and themselves these days — especially on unconstitutional exercises of executive power? With Biden’s vaccine mandates getting shot down in federal courts, the political risks of angering vast swaths of the electorate for no good purpose have become apparent to Biden’s allies. For now, Politico reports, but it’s true inside and outside of the Beltway.”

It’s important that they experience this as a defeat, for educational purposes.