December 8, 2021

CORN, POPPED: CNN and Chris Cuomo Are on the Brink of All-Out War. “Despite the decisiveness of CNN’s actions following last week’s revelations, there are hints that the fireworks may only just be getting started. On Monday afternoon, the New York Post reported that Cuomo was ‘preparing to file [a] lawsuiT’ — reportedly to the tune of at least $18 million — ‘over the remainder of the four-year contract he signed last year.’ Sources on both sides told me they were caught off guard by the Post item, but Puck’s Matthew Belloni later reported that Cuomo had lawyered up with Bryan Freedman, who helped handle Megyn Kelly’s NBC exit, and that CNN was working with Daniel Petrocelli, who successfully battled the Trump administration when it attempted to scuttle a merger between AT&T and CNN’s parent company. Zucker reportedly told staff Tuesday that Cuomo did not receive severance.”

‘Tis a pity that can’t both lose.