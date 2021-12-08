«
December 8, 2021

EIGHT YEARS TOO LATE: De Blasio Imposes New Vaccine Mandate And New Yorkers Scream ‘Enough!’ “Most businesses are already not complying with the existing mandates, and people are announcing they won’t comply with this one.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:46 pm
