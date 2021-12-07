December 7, 2021

JOE ROGAN: I Used To Look At CNN As Where You Get The News, Now They Are “F*cking Propagandists.”

“Maybe this is just my bias, I want the news. I want objective news. I want someone to tell me what are the facts of what’s going on? And what’s happening? I don’t want your ideological slant. And I want this left-wing propaganda network, which is what CNN has become,” Rogan said. “The way I look at CNN now is so differently than the way I looked at CNN 15-20 years ago,” the host said. “I used to look at them as like, this is how I get the news. This is unbiased, professional news. They’re going to tell me what’s happening in Pakistan and what’s happening in, you know, Mogadishu. These are the real journalists that are telling you the news. Now, I look at them, I’m like, you f*cking* propagandists, what are you, the right arm of Pfizer?”

The late Michael Crichton coined the “Gell-Mann Amnesia Effect” in 2002:

“Briefly stated, the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect is as follows. You open the newspaper to an article on some subject you know well. In Murray’s case, physics. In mine, show business. You read the article and see the journalist has absolutely no understanding of either the facts or the issues. Often, the article is so wrong it actually presents the story backward—reversing cause and effect. I call these the “wet streets cause rain” stories. Paper’s full of them. In any case, you read with exasperation or amusement the multiple errors in a story, and then turn the page to national or international affairs, and read as if the rest of the newspaper was somehow more accurate about Palestine than the baloney you just read. You turn the page, and forget what you know.”

Rogan had his version up close and personal: Joe Rogan’s Dust-Up With CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta Exposes the Narrative:

Rogan continued to ask why the network would lie about a Nobel prize-winning drug that had cured blindness due to a parasitic infection in millions of people, suggesting it was only used in animals. Rogan asked, “Does it bother you the news network you work for out and out lied? Just outright lied about me taking horse dewormer?” Gupta responded, “They shouldn’t have said that.”

That’s what Gupta told Rogan while in his studio. The following day, however: CNN’s Effort to Clean up the Gupta Train Wreck Interview Proves Joe Rogan’s Point:

CNN’s [Don Lemon]: “It is not a lie to say that [Ivermectin] is used as a horse de-wormer. I think that’s important. And it is not approved for Covid.” [Gupta]: “Correct … If you look at the data, there is no evidence that it really works [against Covid].”

This is CNN. “But that’s the problem with CNN in a nutshell, and it’s the point that Rogan was making,” Red State’s Nick Arama writes. “They don’t care about the truth; it’s all about narrative.”