December 8, 2021

“VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS CONTINUES TO LEAD ON MATERNAL MORTALITY ISSUES”: That’s the latest press release from the Democratic Party. They seem to think that the racial disparities in maternal mortality are a top-line issue–one worthy of major legislation–even though maternal mortality itself is very rare. The Commission on Civil Rights did a recent report on the issue, with several of its members blaming racism for the problem. Here is my dissent from that report. If you want more African American mothers to seek medical care early in their pregnancy, telling them that the doctors and nurses are a bunch of racists is a poor strategy.