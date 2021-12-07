December 7, 2021

TO BE FAIR, THIS REALLY WAS THE FUTURE I WAS PROMISED IN THE 1970s: Controversial ‘suicide pod’ that ‘kills peacefully’ gets go-ahead in Switzerland.

A coffin-like capsule that allows people to end their life could be used in Switzerland from next year, its creators say.

The Sarco suicide pod allows a user to lie down and activate the process themselves within a matter of minutes.

Individuals are asked a series of questions before they can press a button, which brings oxygen down to a critical level.

Nitrogen fills the 3D-printed device, quickly bringing oxygen down from 21 percent to only 1 percent in about 30 seconds.

A “disorientated” and “euphoric” feeling then follows, before they eventually lose consciousness.

Death takes place due to hypoxia (low oxygen in the body’s tissues) and hypocapnia (reduced carbon dioxide in the blood), followed by critical oxygen and carbon dioxide deprivation.

Dr. Philip Nitschke, whose Exit International organization came up with the capsule, told local media there is “no panic, no choking feeling”.

“The machine can be towed anywhere for the death,” he said.

“It can be in an idyllic outdoor setting or in the premises of an assisted suicide organization, for example.”