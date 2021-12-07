December 7, 2021

IT’S TRUMP’S PARTY: Looks like the former Chief Executive is the key figure in the GOP in 2024 regardless if he seeks the presidential nomination for a third time (actually, it would be his fourth, but the 2012 bid ended in just five weeks).

Odds are, a Republican will succeed His Fraudulency and whatever the name, restoring Trump’s policies will be the first order of business. The Liz Cheney/Never-Trumper faction is all but irrelevant. But the social issues could be a big problem again.