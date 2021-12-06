December 6, 2021
LICENSE TO STEAL: Pueblo Police Chief: Thefts under $2,000 cannot result in jail time. “In 2021, theft and larceny in Pueblo is up 11%. Auto theft has almost doubled in the city, going up 46%.”
Blame it on the COVID.
LICENSE TO STEAL: Pueblo Police Chief: Thefts under $2,000 cannot result in jail time. “In 2021, theft and larceny in Pueblo is up 11%. Auto theft has almost doubled in the city, going up 46%.”
Blame it on the COVID.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.