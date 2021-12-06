December 6, 2021

JOE BIDEN ENTERED THE BUBBLE LAST NIGHT AND PERFECTLY ILLUSTRATED THE TWO AMERICAS:

“The fact that Weija Jiang, a CBS News reporter who often claimed racism during the Trump administration, was apparently there only further underscores how incestuous the beltway is. The politicians get standing ovations at buildings paid for by taxpayers and the press fawn over them as if they are covering royalty. Meanwhile, normal people are out on a Sunday evening paying $3.50 a gallon for gas so they can go to work the next day. By the way, Jiang still hasn’t told us who supposedly used the phrase ‘Kung flu’ to her face at the Trump White House. Weird that even after he left office, she’s never revealed who was behind that horror, right? But I digress.”