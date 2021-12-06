December 6, 2021

COLD WAR II: China may be eyeing its first military base on the Atlantic Ocean. “U.S. officials, citing classified American intelligence reports, told the Wall Street Journal that Beijing could be eyeing Equatorial Guinea’s port city of Bata for the base. The report said Bata already comes with a deep-water port that had been upgraded by China Road & Bridge Co. from 2009 to 2014. The report said U.S. intelligence first learned of the possibility of the base in 2019.”

Previously: John Kerry declares the end of the Monroe Doctrine era.