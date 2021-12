CONSEQUENCES ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Disgraced FBI agent John ‘Zip’ Connolly in Massachusetts on full pension: You can thank Congress for passing the ‘Hiss Act.’ “He kept his pension, despite being convicted of second-degree murder in 2008, because Congress passed the Hiss Act in 1954 that allows lawmakers, and therefore federal employees, to keep their retirement benefits unless convicted of espionage or treason.”