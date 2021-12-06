December 6, 2021

MY NECK OF THE WOODS: Bear spotted in West Knoxville as hibernation season approaches. “At around 2:30 a.m. neighbors in West Knoxville spotted something new in their community — a black bear walking through the area. Home security footage in the Riverbend area near Lakeshore Park caught the bear as it approached a home before it walked back into the night. It smelled a home’s outdoor trash can before stepping away.”

This isn’t even very far out — it’s like 10 minutes from downtown. David Baron, call your office!