December 6, 2021

THEY CAN’T WIN A WAR, BUT THEY LIVE HIGH ON THE HOG: A Flock Of U.S. Military Business Jets Has Descended On Southern California: It’s a vivid reminder that the Pentagon’s brass flies in style. “These aircraft cost many thousands of dollars an hour to operate and cost many tens of millions of dollars to acquire. Some cry foul when Pentagon leadership whines about lack of funds for critical combat capabilities yet continue to use these aircraft constantly.”

I wouldn’t mind if they could win a war. Or even manage a freaking retreat.

Anyway, I don’t want to hear another goddamn thing about my carbon footprint.