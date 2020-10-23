December 4, 2021
GREAT MOMENTS IN CHUTZPAH AND/OR AMNESIA: Democrats livid over GOP’s COVID-19 attacks on Biden.
Democrats are up in arms this month over GOP charges that President Biden is to blame for the prolonged COVID-19 crisis.
They argue that Republicans, from former President Trump to his most vocal allies in Congress and in state capitals, bear plenty of responsibility for public resistance to masks and vaccines, noting the opposition to those leading mitigation efforts comes overwhelmingly from the right.
The criticism of masks and vaccines has sabotaged Biden’s efforts to get the nation past the pandemic, some argue.
“They’ve done everything possible to ensure that we can’t get past it,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) said of the Republicans. “They’ve fought mask requirements, vaccine requirements. They’ve spread misinformation. They have amplified dangerous conspiracy theories.
“There is one group to blame in this country for the continued spread of COVID,” she added, “and that’s those actors who have done each and every one of those things.”
Flashbacks to early March of 2020:
● Chuck Todd: Coronavirus Can Be to Trump Like Iran Hostages Were to Carter.
● ‘She’s actually smiling:’ MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and guest discuss coronavirus that could become ‘Trump’s Katrina.’
And later in the year:
● Kamala Harris says she will be ‘first in line’ for a coronavirus vaccine if health experts approve it, but ‘if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, then I’m not taking it.’
—Business Insider after the debate between Harris and Mike Pence, October 7th, 2020.
● Here’s a montage of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Andrew Cuomo saying not so long ago that you shouldn’t trust the feds, the FDA, and the vaccine.
—Not the Bee, September 11th, 2021.
And speaking of amnesia:
● Joe Biden: I’m going to ‘shut down the virus’, not the US.
—The Grauniad, October 23rd, 2020.