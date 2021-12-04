December 4, 2021

ADVICE: How To Keep Your Corporation Out of the Culture War.

[W]e believe the main reason Gen Z wields more influence is because a critical mass of their Millennial bosses and managers are sympathetic to them. . . .

Ever since they entered the corporate world in the early 2000s, some members of the Millennial generation (born 1982 to 1996) have pushed for being able to “bring their whole selves to work.” Companies in the creative industries encouraged this shift, erasing boundaries between work life and private life. But as America became ever more politically polarized, the problem with this policy became evident: Some whole selves cannot tolerate working alongside other whole selves that have different political beliefs and voting patterns.