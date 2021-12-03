December 3, 2021

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY IN TALKS TO MAKE MASK MANDATES PERMANENT. Gee whiz, who saw this coming?

They told us “two weeks to slow the spread.” My suggestion: when the 2 year anniversary comes up – that’s 52 times the amount of time they asked – we all agree to just stop wearing them all at once. If they have the power to insist, like on air travel, we all just agree to put up a huge fuss every single time before we put it on. I think that would probably finish off these pointless mandates.