December 3, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE AND WEIMAR AMERICA: Fairfax County parents demand school board resign after ‘doubling down’ on ‘porn in schools.’ From PJM alum Tyler O’Neil, now at Fox News:

Parents gathered outside the Fairfax County School Board meeting on Thursday, voicing their opposition to what they term pedophilia and “porn in schools” after Fairfax County Public Schools reintroduced two books containing depictions of sexual activity.

“They’ve doubled down on porn in the schools. They’ve all got to go,” Stacy Langton, the Fairfax County mother who confronted the school board with images from the books in September, told Fox News. “Who’s in favor of porn in the schools?”

Parents protested outside of Luther Jackson Middle School, holding signs reading, “No porn in our schools,” wearing t-shirts reading, “Mama Grizzly” and “Papa Grizzly,” and holding signs featuring the photos of school board members with the text, “Resign FairfaXXX.”

Thursday marks the first school board meeting since FCPS reintroduced the controversial books. “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison includes long sections of a boy reminiscing about explicit experiences he had at 10 years old, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe includes photos of sexual acts between a boy and a man.