December 3, 2021

UNEXPECTEDLY! U.S. employers added 210,000 jobs in November, a weaker figure than forecast. “The American economy hit a speed bump in November as hiring unexpectedly dipped before the holiday season, a sign that companies are cautious about prospects for growth.”

As former investment banker Carol Roth notes, “Jobs report was an anemic 210,000 jobs added despite 573,000 expected. It’s almost as if firing people for not taking the vaccine isn’t a great way to improve the labor scenario. On the bright side, the White House says gas is down two cents.”

And they’ve got the dramatic charts to prove it!

President Klain is also getting into the dramatic charts business:

