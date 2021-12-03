December 3, 2021

«
KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Three Teens Who Escaped From Aussie COVID Camp All Have One Thing in Common, and It’s Not the Virus. “Major checkpoints for three teens who don’t have COVID? You’d think mass-murdering cannibals had escaped.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:15 pm
