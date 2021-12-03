December 3, 2021
KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Three Teens Who Escaped From Aussie COVID Camp All Have One Thing in Common, and It’s Not the Virus. “Major checkpoints for three teens who don’t have COVID? You’d think mass-murdering cannibals had escaped.”
