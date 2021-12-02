«
December 2, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:

‘Violent Robbery Caravans’ Confronting Police On Oakland Streets.

Councilwoman wants to offer $50K for officers to work in Oakland.

Spike of Homicides Causes Oakland Mayor to Reverse Course on Diverting Funds From Police.

‘Defund the police’ movement is now dead in Oakland.

Flashback: White Progressives Shocked to Learn Black and Latino Voters Don’t Share Their Radical ‘defund the Police’ Views.

Hence the Oceania-style pivot this year, as a form of triage with the midterms looming large.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:30 pm
