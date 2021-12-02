December 2, 2021

GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:

● ‘Violent Robbery Caravans’ Confronting Police On Oakland Streets.

● Councilwoman wants to offer $50K for officers to work in Oakland.

● Spike of Homicides Causes Oakland Mayor to Reverse Course on Diverting Funds From Police.

● ‘Defund the police’ movement is now dead in Oakland.

Flashback: White Progressives Shocked to Learn Black and Latino Voters Don’t Share Their Radical ‘defund the Police’ Views.

Hence the Oceania-style pivot this year, as a form of triage with the midterms looming large.