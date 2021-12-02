December 2, 2021
GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA:
● ‘Violent Robbery Caravans’ Confronting Police On Oakland Streets.
● Councilwoman wants to offer $50K for officers to work in Oakland.
● Spike of Homicides Causes Oakland Mayor to Reverse Course on Diverting Funds From Police.
● ‘Defund the police’ movement is now dead in Oakland.
Flashback: White Progressives Shocked to Learn Black and Latino Voters Don’t Share Their Radical ‘defund the Police’ Views.
Hence the Oceania-style pivot this year, as a form of triage with the midterms looming large.