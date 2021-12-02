December 2, 2021

REP. CHIP ROY’S CHALLENGE: Every day seems to bring another federal judge declaring His Fraudulency’s vaccine mandates unconstitutional, but congressional Democrats still want to fund the feds’ enforcement of those decrees.

So Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is making himself a genuine pain-in-the-tush for Republicans who want to talk about reducing government, but who lack the political intestinal fortitude to walk the walk with their votes. If ever there was a gimme vote for limiting government, defunding the enforcement of what are clearly unconstitutional executive branch decrees ought to be the one.