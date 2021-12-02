December 2, 2021

THE CULT IS ALIVE: Switching from Android to iPhone exposed my friends’ real feelings.

Surely, I thought, we’d moved past whether someone’s a “green bubble” or a “blue bubble” in a text message. But then after I started using my new iPhone, the following messages started coming in from several friends:

“I’m so happy you are blue now!!!”

“Bienvenue a la Club Apple!”

“It’s about time.”

These are all actual statements, whether through texting or in person, that friends being made aware of my switch have made to me… and I simply do not understand why.