December 2, 2021

SPACE: Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at ‘growing threats.’ “Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday a new framework for space policy aimed at addressing growing threats in space posed by other nations, space debris and climate change. . . . Harris took aim at Russia in clear terms during her address. The new space policy framework comes on the heels of a Russian anti-satellite test Nov. 15, which destroyed one of Russia’s own satellites and created a cloud of space debris that continues to threaten astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station.”