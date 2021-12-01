December 1, 2021

HOWIE CARR: 34 questions about the latest COVID freak out. Including:

What will do more harm to the U.S. — the omicron variant or more government hysteria and lockdowns that the Democrats now want to re-impose?

When it named the new variant, did the Deep State realize that the anagram for omicron is “moronic?”

When the head of the South African Medical Association, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, says that the new panic variant is “very mild” and the lockdowns are “hype” – what part of that do they not understand.

Whatever happened to all the daily, ever-escalating COVID death charts at the bottom of the screen on CNN and MSNBC?