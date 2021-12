WITH MILD SYMPTOMS AND HIGH CONTAGIOUSNESS, IT COULD BE LIKE NATURE’S OWN VACCINE: Is Omicron More Contagious Than Delta? A Virus Expert Explains What We Know So Far.

In fact, flash back to this story from just a few weeks ago: Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster. Hypothesis: Omicron was already widespread in Africa months ago, producing no significant symptoms but immunizing a large swath of the population, all under the radar.