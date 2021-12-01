December 1, 2021
ONCE YOU BEGIN GIGGLING ABOUT THE TETA* VARIANT YOU’LL NEVER GO BACK: From alpha to omicron, there’s nothing new under the shining delusions of authoritarians.
*Guys will be fascinated by it. And it’s only transmitted at Hooters.
