December 1, 2021

ONCE YOU BEGIN GIGGLING ABOUT THE TETA* VARIANT YOU’LL NEVER GO BACK: From alpha to omicron, there’s nothing new under the shining delusions of authoritarians.

*Guys will be fascinated by it. And it’s only transmitted at Hooters.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
