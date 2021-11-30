November 30, 2021

NEWS YOU CAN USE? How To Talk Like An EU Baizuocrat:



The pod people who come up with this garbage must be repudiated at every opportunity. They are trying to change the meaning of … well, of reality, by the use of language. The thing is, they really can do a hell of a lot of damage by requiring people to do this, and making mastering the jargon the sine qua non of working for the EU bureaucracy (and eventually for woke capitalist entities). If I were European, I would vote populist, simply to vote for common sense and basic reality. If I had to work for the EC, I would have to keep my code-switching skills up so that I didn’t lose touch with humanity.

Soon enough, there won’t be any Europeans left who remember the old way of speaking and writing, only the falsified one that destroys the concepts of family, church, and nation.